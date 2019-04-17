2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition Reveals Top 100 HR Tech Influencers

HORSHAM, Pa., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the popular annual event, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition ® and Human Resource Executive® Magazine today announced the release of the first-ever Top 100 HR Tech Influencers list. In launching this resource, the teams behind it considered the many ways that people and organizations across HR technology experience influence. As a result, those included represent every corner of the industry, from HR leaders and executives to consultants and bloggers.



Conference Co-chair Steve Boese commented, "Influence in HR technology comes in different forms and changes over time. Understanding what that means in 2019 and identifying the people doing the work required examining all aspects of influence, from the direct and immediate to a more subtle, longer-term effect. Accounting for a multitude of factors, we put together a list that recognizes 100 individuals impacting where HR technology has been, where it is today and perhaps most importantly, where it is heading."

Displayed in alphabetical order, the resource recognizes strategic decision makers, leading practitioners, advisors, systems implementers and integrators and those mentioned above, seeking to understand industry influence on a deeper, more meaningful level. This approach offers those interested an in-depth look at the current state of HR technology while humanizing the broader marketplace.

Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group, shared, "The HR Technology Conference and Human Resource Executive® Magazine are uniquely qualified to comment on influence in HR technology, having witnessed first-hand the evolution of the industry. As this space continues to expand, we felt it was important to share this expertise as a resource to those committed to the future of work."

The 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition® will take place October 1 - 4, 2019 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Registration is open with limited-time savings offers now in effect.

For additional information about the Top 100 HR Tech Influencers, visit http://hrexecutive.com/top-100 .



About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world's leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 75 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Summit, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world's largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. A limited number of press and industry analyst passes are available for this event. To find out if you qualify for a pass, please complete the online form .

Media Contacts: Rennette Fortune LRP Media Group 561-622-6520 ext. 8674 rfortune@lrp.com Kate Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com