AllyO Brings Talent Acquisition Delight to ERE Recruiting Conference

WHO:

AllyO , the technology company renowned for its end-to-end AI recruiting solution

WHAT:

Will exhibit at the upcoming ERE Recruiting Conference , delivering product demonstrations to enterprise organizations looking to improve recruiting efficiency in a candidate-driven market.

WHEN:

Monday, April 22 – Wednesday, April 24, 2019

WHERE:

Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

333 W Harbor Drive

San Diego, Calif.



AllyO will exhibit in Booth No. 519.

DETAILS:

In today's candidate-driven job market, successful talent acquisition demands delight and efficiency. Designed with enterprise organizations in mind, AllyO accounts for the recruiting process from end to end, working to find more qualified candidates while intelligently automating workflows and providing actionable insights. Trusted to help move enterprise organizations throughout the recruiting journey, AllyO continues to improve hiring outcomes through AI-driven solutions and a growing number of ATS integrations , with additional announcements coming soon.

During the ERE Recruiting Conference , AllyO will be on-site as both an exhibitor and key event sponsor. The AllyO presence will enable attendees to learn more from company representatives and experience the solutions first-hand. There, AllyO will demonstrate the company's unique approach, emphasizing the call to "Just Recruit," which it infuses across its clients' careers pages: Hilton , Brinker International and Pitney Bowes .

ERE Recruiting Conference goers are encouraged to visit AllyO in Booth No. 519 and can pre-schedule a demo by visiting https://www.allyo.com/event/ere-recruiting-conference-san-diego .

About AllyO

AllyO is an AI technology company with a simple mission – make recruiting delightful and efficient for everyone. It addresses the traditional inefficiencies of lost applicants and conversions due to poor candidate experience, the high cost of recruiting due to overburdening of administrative tasks on hiring teams and lack of visibility and control for HR leadership. It utilizes deeply conversational AI to fully automate an end-to-end recruiting workflow by intelligently engaging via texting over mobile and web. It is used by Fortune 500 enterprises that have experienced a 2-6X increase in applicant capture and conversion rate, 91 percent application completion rate and over 50 percent reduction in cost and time to hire.

AllyO is backed by leading investors such as Gradient Ventures (Google's AI fund), Randstad Innovation Fund, Bain Capital Ventures, and Cervin Ventures. AllyO is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For additional information, please visit us at allyo.com , LinkedIn or Twitter .

