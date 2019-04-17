Growers Edge Financial Appoints Dan Cosgrove as Chief Strategy Officer

JOHNSTON, Iowa, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growers Edge Financial, Inc. (Growers Edge), which provides data-driven fintech solutions for the ag industry, today announced the appointment of Dan Cosgrove as chief strategy officer. Working alongside the executive team, he will focus on accelerating the company's growth by building out the financial business line and leading joint development activities.



"With Dan Cosgrove overseeing our strategic path forward, we are confident that our fintech offerings will speed the adoption of machine-learning and digital ag technologies in the farming community," said Joe Young, president and COO of Growers Edge. "We are helping farmers mitigate the risks associated with adopting new technologies and increase their profitability at a time when market growth in the agriculture ecosystem is becoming increasingly difficult."

A respected ag industry business leader and creative dealmaker, Cosgrove brings two decades of experience in corporate development, licensing and collaboration activity, business development, mergers and acquisitions, and venture/fund investments to Growers Edge. Before joining Growers Edge, Cosgrove served as the global leader of corporate development and licensing at Corteva Agriscience. During his time at DuPont Pioneer (now part of Corteva Agriscience), he served as the vice president of business development and held various legal roles, including chief patent counsel and IP group leader. Early in his career, he was a lawyer focused on patent litigation as a partner at Zarley, McKee, Thomte, Voorhees & Sease.

"Using machine learning to take the risk out of agtech adoption for farmers, Growers Edge is at a pivotal point in its trajectory as it recruits and builds out its global partner, agency and farmer networks," said Cosgrove. "I joined the team because it is addressing two massive challenges: how a grower manages risk and gains access to capital. Growers Edge is uniquely positioned to create economic incentives for growers and technology providers while addressing the important issue of food security."

In addition to his role as chief strategy officer, Dan Cosgrove is an active venture partner at Radicle Growth. He is also a member of several bars, including the State Court of Iowa and the United States Supreme Court, and is licensed to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He has served on local, industry and philanthropic boards. He earned his MBA at MIT, J.D. at Drake University and bachelor's of science in engineering at Iowa State University.

"Continually identifying trends well ahead of the curve, Dan Cosgrove is a well-respected leader in the agtech community and brings with him the relationships and strategic insight needed to help us take Growers Edge to the next level," added Growers Edge CEO Billy Rose.

About Growers Edge Financial

Growers Edge Financial, Inc. puts grower profits first by delivering grower income assurance through data-driven financial technology products, solutions and tools for the agricultural sector. Empowering farmers to adopt new technologies to increase profitability, Growers Edge solves the financial gaps of farmers by changing how agricultural inputs and services are sold, allowing them to capture more value and improve profits. Led by a proven team of crop management leaders and backed by top agtech investors, the company is headquartered in Johnston, Iowa. To learn more, visit https://growersedge.com.