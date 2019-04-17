Nissan celebrates five decades of performance leadership with debuts of GT-R and 370Z 50th Anniversary Editions at NYIAS

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High performance and Nissan Intelligent Mobility take center stage at the Nissan exhibit at the 2019 New York International Auto Show – including a celebration of the 50th anniversaries of the iconic Nissan GT-R and 370Z sports cars. Also making its auto show debut is the all-new, third-generation 2020 Nissan Versa , which is scheduled to go on sale in summer 2019.



The 2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition takes the nameplate to a level that was unimaginable when it was first introduced 50 years ago. To celebrate the half-century of the GT-R, engineers challenged themselves to find undiscovered performance potential while still making sure the car can be enjoyed by drivers at any level.





The 2020 Nissan GT-R 50 th Anniversary Edition , Nissan GT-R NISMO and 370Z 50 th Anniversary Edition all are making their world debuts in New York City this week. Other showcase vehicles on display from April 19th through 28th at Jacob Javits Center are the 2019 Altima All-Wheel Drive , LEAF NISMO RC 2.0 and Nissan Formula E race cars.

"If you love performance vehicles, both modern state-of-the-art production cars and historic sports cars, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to see many iconic Nissan and Datsun vehicles in one place," said José Valls, president and chairman, Nissan North America, Inc.

In addition, there is also a collection of historic Datsun and Nissan performance vehicles in a special "Dream Garage." A special media panel focusing on the Dream Garage vehicles, given by current Nissan GT-R Chief Product Specialist Hiroshi Tamura and legendary Datsun/Nissan racer/constructor Peter Brock of Brock Racing Enterprises (BRE), will take place at 1:25 p.m. today.

Following is a list of key vehicles on display at the Nissan booth:

2020 Nissan Versa

The 2020 Nissan Versa is designed to take the popular nameplate to a new level with a clear expression of the Nissan brand. The stylish entry-level 4-door Versa is set to go on sale in summer 2019. The third of four popular Nissan cars to be redesigned in the past seven months, the all-new third-generation Versa remains unmistakably Nissan – from its high-value, class-above design and convenience features to its advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility safety technology. The new Versa is longer, lower and wider than the previous version, while maintaining Versa's roomy, versatile interior. Nissan's advanced Safety Shield 360 technology suite will be standard on Versa SV and SR grades.

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO

The most powerful production GT-R ever, the latest version of the exclusive GT-R NISMO is highlighted by new GT3 turbochargers for enhanced engine response and acceleration, improved transmission control for quicker cornering and escape, enhanced steering response and vehicle grip and new carbon ceramic brakes. Overall vehicle weight has been reduced through use of carbon fiber roof, hood and front fenders. It will be available in summer 2019.

2020 Nissan GT-R 50 th Anniversary Edition

The 2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition pays homage to Nissan's performance heritage and includes a unique exterior and interior treatments, including special seat embroidery and an Alcantara® headliner with unique stitching. Based on the 2020 GT-R Premium model, it also offers increased performance. Three exterior color options are offered, each with special 50th anniversary strips, badging and wheels. The interior features unique coloring and badging. It goes on sale at certified Nissan GT-R dealers in summer 2019.

2020 Nissan 370Z 50 th Anniversary Edition

The 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition commemorates the original 1970 Datsun 240Z with special exterior and interior appearance enhancements. Based on the 370Z Coupe Sport grade, it is available in a choice of two exterior two-tone color options – white/red or silver/black. Each combination includes special BRE-style accent stripes, side market decals and 50th Anniversary rear badging and red wheel accent stripes. Inside, the leather and synthetic suede sport seats are highlighted with 50th Anniversary seatback embossing and red accents. It is available with manual or automatic transmissions and goes on sale this month.

"The New York International Auto Show is always one of Nissan's favorite global auto shows because of its knowledgeable, enthusiastic crowds. We're pleased to be bringing such a wide range of significant production and race cars here for the people of New York to enjoy," said Valls.

To find out more about the 2020 Versa, GT-R NISMO, GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition, 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition and the entire Nissan lineup, please visit NissanNews.com .

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.



About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.



For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Media contacts:

Josh Clifton

Nissan Product Communications

615-725-1767

josh.clifton@nissan-usa.com

Kyle Torrens

Nissan Product Communications

615-725-4019

Kyle.torrens@nissan-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68929c0c-faca-4b69-a324-c1d96161e73b