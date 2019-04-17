OraSure Technologies Earnings Conference Call Invitation

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2019 first quarter financial results, updated financial guidance and certain business developments for 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.



May 8, 2019 Schedule

4:01 p.m. ET 2019 first quarter financial results press release will be distributed. 4:50 p.m. ET To participate in the conference call, dial 844-831-3030 (Domestic)

or 315-625-6887 (International) and reference Conference

ID #5270658. 5:00 p.m. ET Conference call and simultaneous Webcast begins.

The conference call will also be webcast live and may be accessed on the Investor Relations page of OraSure's website, www.orasure.com . Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access 10 minutes prior to the call.



If you are unable to participate, a replay of the call will be archived on OraSure's website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for seven days. A replay of the call can also be accessed until midnight, May 15, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 (Domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering the Conference ID #5270658.