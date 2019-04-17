Nabis Holdings to Speak at Benzinga Capital Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Properties Inc. dba Nabis Holdings (CSE:NAB, OTC:INNPF, FRA: 71P)) ("Nabis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its senior executives, Shay Shnet, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Krytiuk, President will be speaking at the Benzinga Capital Conference in Toronto.



Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Shay Shnet, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Krytiuk, President, will host 1-on-1 meetings.

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, April 17 at 2:25 pm ET

Location: Fairmont Royal York Hotel, Toronto, ON

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media outlet with extensive coverage of the cannabis space. Benzinga is the go-to source for investors who need the latest news in the cannabis sector, and frequently breaks exclusive coverage on celebrity cannabis entrepreneurs and commentary from leading political and business figures. The 3rd Annual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America.

About Innovative Properties Inc. (dba Nabis Holdings)

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property, securities, cryptocurrency, and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. Led by two of the co-founders of MPX Bioceutical, one of the largest takeovers in the U.S. Cannabis space to date, the company has a proven track record in emerging markets to create significant shareholder value. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth.

