Global e∙dentity™ files separate actions for third-party review with the USPTO corresponding to Apple

WILMINGTON, Del., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 18 and again April 1, 2019, Global e∙dentity,™ a tech start-up with national security applications in mind founded by Robert Adams, a U.S. Navy veteran -- filed two different third-party review requests with the United States Patent and Trade Office in opposition to two recently published Apple patent applications 15/900,905 and 16/132,241 (USPTO third party filing is noted on the Global e∙dentity™ website: https://www.globaledentity.com/third-party-review-uspto/ ).



On November 20, 2018, after only 292 days, Global e∙dentity™ received its first patent 10,135,822 "Biometric authentication of individuals utilizing characteristics of bone or blood vessel structures" for its groundbreaking, multi-modal biometric identification technology. The patented technology can be built into a small electronic device like a phone, a watch, eyeglasses, door or just about anything and uses varying frequencies of near-infrared (a.k.a. light Transducer) to scan the vascular structure of any living human body part or non-human. Also, for added security, one can use varying frequencies of ultrasound or a scanning device to examine the underlying bone structure for additional biometrics that can include two proofs of life to identify any person resulting in a near-perfect identification match rate of 1 in 7.5 billion.



Co-founder and CFO, Edgar Rabano concluded: "Our team built and patented our invention(s) and its eight patent continuations; hence we will continue to protect our intellectual property portfolio and seek partnerships to grow the company."



For more information, visit www.globaledentity.com.


