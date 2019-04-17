VPN.com and VipBrokerage.com Co-broker the Sale of Tabu.com

ATLANTA and MIAMI, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPN .com, a leader in exact-match domain name brokerage, has closed another landmark transaction with VipBrokerage.com for an undisclosed amount.



Veteran domain broker Mark Thomas , CEO at VipBrokerage.com and Michael Gargiulo , CEO at VPN.com successfully co-brokered the acquisition of Tabu.com.

"Tabu.com is a great brandable name that our Client, Brent Oxley, founder of HostGator and DriveTanks.com , can take in any direction his vision desires. Sharjil Saleem , our VP of Domain Brokerage, and I are thrilled to have been a part of this transaction alongside Mark and his team" commented Gargiulo.

Mark Thomas of VipBrokerage.com continues an incredible year of domain name transactions. Mark is responsible for the recent historic geo-exact-match domain sale of California.com for $3 Million , which is currently the highest reported domain name transaction in 2019.

"Working with Michael and VPN.com has been a positive experience! Having excellent counterparts in the domain industry makes it easier to finalize deals smoothly and expeditiously. I'm looking forward to working with VPN.com in the future and close more domain sales together," Thomas said.



"VPN.com is looking for premium domain investors, visionaries and entrepreneurs who understand the current market and the future value of premium domains. Closing great deals takes time but with the right people involved, like VipBrokerage.com, you can buy or sell just about any domain name," Gargiulo concludes.

To find a complete list of domain names available for sale by VPN.com, please visit: https://www.vpn.com/domains



Premium Domains Available exclusively at VPN.com include:

Bucket.com

CannabisBeer.com

CancunMexico.com

FirstDown.com

FrenchRiviera.com

J8.com



JohnSmith.com

PropertyRental.com

SouthernCalifornia.com

SkyDiver.com

TechX.com

XGA.com



Premium Domains Available exclusively at VipBrokerage.com include:

Charge.com

Fitness.com

Arizona.com

Boxing.com

Softball.com

Paradise.com



If you would like VPN.com to broker or acquire a domain name for you, please email: michael@vpn.com or sharjil@vpn.com

For media and interview inquiries, please email: pr@vpn.com or visit: https://www.vpn.com/press .

To learn more about how you can fully protect your browsing experience or to find a VPN, please visit: https://www.vpn.com .

About VPN.com

VPN.com helps millions of people find the best VPN for their internet privacy and the best domain name for their brand . VPN.com has bought and sold millions of dollars of domains and has helped tens of millions of people protect their privacy online. VPN.com is the only domain broker in the industry using a $1 million name for an active business. Whether you need to buy or sell, let us help you transact your premium domain today at: VPN.com



About VipBrokerage.com

VipBrokerage.com specializes in stealth acquisitions, global branding, sales and marketing of premium domain names; digital assets; and business to business joint ventures. They offer brokerage services for large portfolios and valuable premium digital assets, for individual and corporate investors. With our great expertise in the domain name industry we do our best to meet our Client's needs. VipBrokerage.com has strategic connections with serious investors and specializes in reaching various end-users to maximize the Seller's return on investment.



To contact VipBrokerage.com or to see a complete list of premium domain names available for sale, please visit VipBrokerage.com



