APERTUS Aviation Chooses Blacklane for Its Private Jet Travelers

SHANGHAI, China, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASIAN BUSINESS AVIATION CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION – Private jet charter consultancy company APERTUS Aviation now offers chauffeured service from Blacklane.



APERTUS offers ad-hoc and short-term charter solutions to clients who wish to travel in private jets internationally for business or luxury flights. Through APERTUS, clients may request airport transfers or point-to-point transfer service in Blacklane's more than 300 cities, 60 countries and 500 airports worldwide.

"Private jet travelers need maximum discretion, local knowledge, flexibility and stress-free journeys. Our partnership with Blacklane provides these on the ground while enhancing our charter flight management experience," said Ringo Fan, Managing Director at APERTUS.

Business aviation is thriving globally and in the Asia-Pacific region. The number of private jets worldwide will grow 37% from 2017 to 2027, reaching more than 28,000 planes, according to Jetcraft. The Asia-Pacific region will grow the most, with Jetcraft forecasting a 13% increase in new aircraft deliveries.

"Private jets let travelers make the most of their time so they can be as productive or relaxed as they'd like," said Li-Wen Lo, Regional Director, APAC at Blacklane. "By adding Blacklane transfers, APERTUS is offering customers a complete premium charter experience."

All APERTUS flyers will receive Blacklane's top-quality service defined by:

Commercially licensed and insured English-speaking chauffeurs.

All-inclusive rates – comprising all base fares, taxes, tolls and fees – guaranteed at the time of booking.

Chauffeur meet-and-greet, including luggage assistance.

Business-class and first-class vehicles from automakers including Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi.

Full duty of care.

Instant booking confirmations.

Up to one hour of free chauffeur waiting time at airports and up to 15 minutes at all other locations, for transfers.

24/7 multi-lingual customer service.

Carbon-neutral rides, either in emissions-free vehicles or through Blacklane's carbon offset program.

About Blacklane (blacklane.com)

Blacklane is the global premium mobility service. We take stress out of travel across more than 500 airports, 300 cities and 60 countries. We guarantee high-quality chauffeur and airport concierge services at fair, fixed and all-inclusive rates. Book Blacklane on our website or mobile apps or via distribution and channel partners.

About APERTUS Aviation

Founded in 2016, APERTUS Aviation is a private jet charter consultancy firm, headquartered in Hong Kong with a team located across the globe, delivering global knowledge within local reach. The team has accumulated over 30 years of experience in private aviation with entrenched relationship in the industry. APERTUS promises to offer innovative, unparalleled and highly effective charter flight management service to private jet users. Further information: www.apertus.aero

Blacklane Press Contact

Adam Parken, Head of Global Communications

Office: +49 30 2016 3016

Mobile: +49 159 0414 6420 and +1 919 277 8551

adam.parken@blacklane.com

APERTUS Press Contact

Tristan Yeung

Mobile: +44 0757 208 4692

tyeung@1903.aero