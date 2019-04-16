BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against BrightView Holdings, Inc. - BV

NEW ORLEANS, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 14, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV), if they purchased the Company's shares issued in connection with or after its July 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of BrightView and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bv/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 14, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

BrightView and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) a substantial number of customer contracts were underperforming and/or created excessive expense; (ii) the Company was implementing a "managed exit" strategy to end such contracts; (iii) this strategy would negatively impact future revenue throughout 2018 and into 2019; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, BrightView's Registration Statement and Prospectus were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163