SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Care.com, Inc. - CRCM

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Care.com, Inc. ("Care.com" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRCM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Care.com and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 8, 2019, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Care.com Puts Onus on Families to Check Caregivers' Backgrounds—With Sometimes Tragic Outcomes." The article described how caregivers "who had police records were listed on Care.com and later were accused of committing crimes while caring for customers' children or elderly relatives." These alleged crimes included theft, child abuse, sexual assault and murder.

On this news, Care.com's stock price fell $2.93 per share, or 12.52%, to close at $20.48 per share on March 11, 2019.

Then, on March 31, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that "hundreds of daycare centers" listed as "state licensed" on the Care.com website did not, in fact, appear to be state licensed, and that tens of thousands of unverified day-care center listings had been scrubbed from the Care.com website shortly before publication of the March 8, 2019 Wall Street Journal article.

On this news, Care.com's stock price fell $1.31 per share, or 6.63%, to close at $18.45 per share on April 1, 2019.

