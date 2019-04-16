SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT)

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("Mobile TeleSystems" or the "Company") (NYSE: MBT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Mobile TeleSystems and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 20, 2018, Mobile TeleSystems disclosed that it had reserved approximately $840 million to cover potential liability concerning investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and Department of Justice ("DOJ") into the Company's former operations in Uzbekistan.

On this news, Mobile TeleSystems' American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $0.64 per share, or nearly 8%, to close at $7.45 per share on November 20, 2018.

Then, on March 7, 2019, the DOJ announced that Mobile TeleSystems and its subsidiary had entered into an agreement with the DOJ and SEC to pay a combined $850 million in penalties to resolve charges arising from its role in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes in Uzbekistan.

Following this announcement, Mobile TeleSystems' ADR price fell $0.24 per share, or 3.08%, to close at $7.54 per share on March 7, 2019, damaging investors.

