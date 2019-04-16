BrightView Holdings, Inc. Investor Alert: Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown Investigates Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Officers and Directors

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationally recognized securities attorney Andrew J. Brown, founder of The Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown, announces an investigation into legal claims against the officers and Board of Directors of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

More information can be found at www.thebrownlawfirm.com .



On April 11, 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired BrightView Holdings, Inc. securities pursuant to and/or traceable to BrightView's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on or about July 2, 2018.

The complaint alleges that the defendants made materially false and misleading statements in the Offering Documents including omitting or failing to disclose that: (1) a material portion of BrightView's contracts were underperforming and/or represented undesirable costs to the Company; (2) BrightView would implement a "managed exit" strategy to end its low margin and non-profitable contracts with customers; and, (3) this "managed exit" strategy would negatively impact BrightView's revenue throughout 2018, and into fiscal year 2019.

These alleged false and misleading statements made by the defendants' caused investors to suffer as shares fell more than 42% of the IPO price.

Based upon the allegations in the filed class action complaint, the Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown is investigating legal claims involving violations of federal securities laws by the Company's Officers and Directors. The Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown is an investor and consumer-dedicated litigation firm with more than 20 years of experience in complex consumer and securities class action litigation. www.thebrownlawfirm.com

If you are a BrightView Holdings, Inc. shareholder and want to learn more about the investigation and pending lawsuit, contact Andrew J. Brown at info@thebrownlawfirm.com. There is no cost or fee to you. If you wish to be appointed lead plaintiff of the proposed class you must make the request no later than June 14, 2019.

Andrew J. Brown

Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown

501 W. Broadway, Ste. 1490

San Diego, CA 92101

(619) 501-6550

www.thebrownlawfirm.com

Attorney Advertising: Prior results do not predict or guarantee a similar outcome.