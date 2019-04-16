COMSCORE, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Southern District of New York against comScore, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against comScore, Inc. ("comScore" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SCOR) on behalf of shareholders who purchased comScore securities between November 8, 2018 and March 29, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



Investors who purchased shares of comScore, Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately

If you have incurred losses in the shares of comScore, Inc., you may, no later than June 10, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business,

operations, and prospects.

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that the Company was experiencing difficulties implementing its business strategy;



that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be materially impacted; and



that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On March 31, 2019, the Company announced the resignations of its Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Wiener, and President, Sarah Hofstetter, both of whom had been appointed to their positions less than one year ago. The Company also stated that it expects first quarter 2019 revenue to be between $100 million and $104 million, but analysts had estimated approximately $106 million in revenue.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $6.01 per share, or nearly 30%, to close at $14.24 per share on April 1, 2019.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein

