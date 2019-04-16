Funko Announces That Russell Nickel Plans to Step Down as CFO By End of 2019

EVERETT, Wash., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. ("Funko," or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, announced today that Russell Nickel, the Company's Chief Financial Officer since 2013, intends to leave the Company at the end of 2019. Mr. Nickel has agreed to continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Funko while the Company conducts a search for his successor, and will remain with Funko through the end of the year to ensure an orderly transition.



"My five and a half years at Funko have been incredible, and I am proud to have been a part of the amazing growth and evolution of the Company," said Nickel. "During this time, I have had the opportunity to be a part of many significant and challenging strategic initiatives, helping to drive Funko's sales from $42 million in 2013 to $686 million in 2018. I believe this is the right time to move on to new opportunities and look forward to continuing to work with the Company as it recruits the best successor to lead an incredibly talented and capable finance team."

"On behalf of our entire management team, I want to thank Russell for all that he's done for Funko. He has been an instrumental part of our ability to grow this business, and I'm excited for what the future holds for him," said Brian Mariotti, Funko's Chief Executive Officer. "Russell's leadership has left us in a solid financial position. Our balance sheet is strong, our quarterly results have exceeded expectations in every quarter since our IPO, and we look forward to this strong momentum continuing. As we previously announced, we expect our results in 2019 to show very strong growth, driven by a promising slate of new entertainment content and our strong stable of evergreen properties, and we remain excited about Funko's near and long term prospects."

"It has been a pleasure to work with Russell over the past three and a half years," said Ken Brotman, Chairman of the Funko Board of Directors and Founder/Managing Partner of ACON Investments. "He has been an integral part of this very special management team, and I look forward to seeing where he applies his considerable skills in the future."

Mr. Nickel joined Funko in October 2013 as Chief Financial Officer and is responsible for Funko's financial planning and strategy, including tax, treasury, accounting, financial services, and investor relations. He oversaw the sale of Funko to ACON in 2015, four acquisitions by the Company, its IPO in November 2017 and the refinancing of its credit facilities in November 2018.

The Company expects to launch a comprehensive search for a successor CFO. Mr. Nickel plans to remain with the Company through the end of the year to help ensure an efficient and seamless transition.

