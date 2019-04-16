Traction on Demand Adds Higher Education Salesforce Experts as Part of New Industry Practice

Burnaby, BC, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction on Demand is announcing the hiring of two Vice Presidents of Higher Education Services to coincide with today's launch of a new practice. Jeff Dixon and Jennifer Walker will establish a dedicated team focused on addressing the needs of an industry that is going through significant transformation by combining their deep industry expertise with Traction on Demand's 12 years of Salesforce platform experience.



"Bolstering our extensive Salesforce experience with the deep technical and industry experience from Jeff and Jennifer makes Traction on Demand the ideal partner for higher education institutions investing in digital transformation," says Mike Epner, President at Traction on Demand. "We have been deeply involved in the Salesforce.org ecosystem with an established nonprofit practice, and have proven cross-cloud expertise across various industries."



Introducing our Vice Presidents

Jeff Dixon was previously the Associate Director of Salesforce at Queen's University for close to four years. He's the author of two books published by McGill-Queen's University Press, and research published in the world's top-ranked peer-reviewed information systems journal, MIS Quarterly. Jeff is an alumnus of the Salesforce Higher Education Advisory Council and a founder of Canada's first Salesforce Higher Education Regional User Group.



Jennifer Walker has over a decade of experience in the higher education space both at the university and startup levels. She spent eight years at Georgetown University establishing a university-wide CRM strategy before spending three years at the EdTech company Motivis Learning. Jennifer has a deep understanding of advancement, accreditation, lifelong learning and governance. She is a founding member and the former Vice Chair of the Salesforce Higher Education Advisory Council.



"There's no doubt that higher education is at a crossroads. Institutions are looking deep within themselves and re-evaluating how they operate. We're here to help turn the industry on its head and explore the possibilities with fresh eyes, bringing together solutions for today's campus with technology for tomorrow's vision," says Epner.

