LeadGenius Announces That Expert Data Technology Executive Santosh Sharan Joins as COO

BERKELEY, Calif., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadGenius announced that Santosh Sharan, a technology industry executive with extensive experience in B2B data solutions, has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO). LeadGenius is the only data service partner that provides custom, on-demand, hard to find data using a unique combination of proprietary technologies and a large team of data experts spread across 40 countries.



With more than 19 years of technology industry leadership, Sharan most recently served as CEO of EverString, a firm that provides B2B data solutions. Prior to that, he was Chief Operating Officer for Aberdeen, a provider of B2B data and content. At ZoomInfo, he served as Vice President of Product, Growth, and Strategy and played a key role in setting the foundation for ZoomInfo's growth that eventually led to its acquisition by DiscoverOrg. Before ZoomInfo, Sharan served as the founder and CEO of Keisense, a mobile user experience company. He led the sales of Keisense to publicly traded Nuance communications.

"Santosh is one of the brightest minds and most respected leaders of the B2B data space," said Mark Godley, CEO of LeadGenius. "Having relied on him as a peer and trusted advisor for many years, I am elated that he's chosen to join the LeadGenius team. It is an enormous honor to have him help guide our growth plans into the future."

According to Santosh Sharan, "I'm excited to join LeadGenius to help lead the company in its next phase of growth. The next big opportunities in the B2B data space will be created around personalized data, niche data segments, and international data. LeadGenius is well positioned to tackle these trends with its unique combination of technology, on-demand data delivery processes, and globally distributed workforce. I look forward to working with our customers to deploy this unique set of capabilities and scale the business."

Sharan holds more than 14 technology patents. He has an MBA from London Business School, MS degree in Software Engineering from Harvard University and a BE degree in Computer Science from Birla Institute of Technology.

About LeadGenius

LeadGenius , based in Berkeley, Calif., provides personalized and actionable B2B lead information to drive global revenue growth. LeadGenius' worldwide team of researchers using proprietary technologies, delivers customized lead generation, lead enrichment, and data hygiene services in the format, methods, and frequency defined by the customer. The LeadGenius solution also works with existing 3rd-party data suppliers to streamline lead data management and measurement.

