The Jackson Galaxy Project Kicks-Off 2nd Annual Cat Pawsitive National High-Five Day Contest In Search of Best Feline High-Five

Seattle, Wash., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the success of The Jackson Galaxy Project's (JGP) life-saving Cat Pawsitive program, GreaterGood.org and Jackson Galaxy announce the 2nd annual Cat Pawsitive National High-Five Day Contest. From April 18 (National High-Five Day) until May 16, cat lovers are invited to share their most creative feline high-five videos at felinehighfive.com, for a chance to win cash grants for their favorite animal shelter/rescue and an invite to celebrity pet Lil BUB's birthday party with Jackson Galaxy.

Cat Pawsitive is a life-saving program for shelter and rescue cats that aims to increase feline adoption rates by instructing shelter/rescue staff and volunteers how to implement positive reinforcement training for cats, that includes teaching them to high-five. Jackson Galaxy, star of the television show "My Cat from Hell" on Animal Planet, NY Times best-selling author and founder of JGP, developed the Cat Pawsitive program with a team of feline behavior experts in an effort to enrich the lives of cats in shelters and rescues to improve their wellbeing and adoptability.

"Shy cats in stressful shelter environments are often looked over, and difficult to adopt to loving families. By engaging these cats in my Cat Pawsitive training, teaching new behaviors like the high-five, they become less scared and stressed and more adoptable," said Jackson Galaxy. "We've already adopted over 1,000 Cat Pawsitive cats and we are just getting started! These techniques are also a great way to develop a bond with your cat at home… plus, it's pretty cool to show your friends that your cat can high-five."

Jackson Galaxy will select the top 25 High-Five entries for the public to vote on from May 20 – June 2. The top three entries with the most votes will be announced on June 3. The grand prize is a $5,000 cash grant to an animal shelter/rescue of the winner's choice, and an invitation (+1 guest) to Lil BUB's birthday party in Los Angeles with Jackson Galaxy. Second place is a $3,000 cash grant to a shelter/rescue of the winner's choice and Third Place is a $2,000 cash grant to a shelter/rescue of the winner's choice. This year's contest is in partnership with The Petco Foundation, The Animal Rescue Site and Lil BUB.

To date, 106 animal welfare organizations have graduated from the Cat Pawsitive programs, resulting in more than 1,000 homeless cats being adopted into forever loving homes. Contest participants can download step-by-step instructions to teach the feline high-five and review the complete contest terms and conditions at felinehighfive.com.

About The Jackson Galaxy Project: The Jackson Galaxy Project is a Signature Program of GreaterGood.org, a public 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Founded in 2014 by leading animal advocate and cat wellness consultant, Jackson Galaxy, the New York Times best-selling author and host and executive producer of Animal Planet's long running hit show "My Cat From Hell," The Jackson Galaxy Project seeks to improve the lives of animals at risk and help the people who care for them through innovative programs that educate, inspire and empower staff, rescuers and adopters to continually raise the bar for animals at risk and reduce the number of animals that end up in shelters. For more information, visit TheJacksonGalaxyProject.org.

About GreaterGood.org: GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 11 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $175 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram.

