ShotSpotter Appoints Merline Saintil to Board of Directors

NEWARK, Calif., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter , Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), the leader in gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials identify, locate and deter gun violence, today announced the addition of Merline Saintil to the company's board of directors. Saintil has held technology and operations leadership positions in many prominent Silicon Valley companies such as Intuit, Yahoo and Adobe. Saintil joins the board of ShotSpotter as the company approaches its second-year anniversary as a public company.



Saintil is a widely recognized technology and industry leader and an advocate for women in technology and leadership. She holds many honors including recently being named No. 6 of the 22 Most Powerful Women Engineers in the World by Business Insider magazine, being recognized as a Women of Influence 2017 by Silicon Valley Business Journal, and earning a Lifetime Achievement Award from Girls in Tech.

"With ShotSpotter's rapid growth this past year, we were seeking to expand our board by adding a proven technology and operational expert," said ShotSpotter Board Chairman Pascal Levensohn. "We are fortunate to have found Merline, who not only brings relevant public board director experience, but also executive-level scaling experience from her roles at several successful technology companies during their high growth stages."

"ShotSpotter is a company with a significant business opportunity, but it is also an important contributor to society and public safety," said Merline Saintil. "I look forward to joining the board and helping the company expand into new areas based on emerging technologies."

"Merline has an impressive Silicon Valley track record helping drive growth and identifying winning strategies for emerging technologies," said Ralph A. Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter. "Her background and skill set will be an excellent complement to the ShotSpotter board as we continue our expansion with new technologies, expanded services and a broader global footprint."

In her new director role with ShotSpotter, Saintil will also serve as a member of the audit committee. Aside from serving on the ShotSpotter Board, Saintil currently holds the position of Chief Operating Officer, R&D and IT, for Change Healthcare and also serves on the boards of Banner Bank (NASDAQ:BANR) and Nav. Inc., a private technology company. Previously she served on the boards of two non-profits, Watermark and Iridescent. Earlier in her career she held positions with Joyent, PayPal and Sun Microsystems. Saintil earned her M.S. degree in Software Engineering Management from Carnegie Mellon University and her B. S. degree in Computer Science from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

