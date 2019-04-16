New LPL Financial Exec Focused on Advisors and Supporting Relationships

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Angela Xavier has joined the firm as executive vice president of Independent Advisor Services Business Consulting, effective April 1. She is responsible for building and leading sustainable and systematic strategies to deepen relationships with LPL's independent advisors and empower them to be successful. She reports to Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting, and is based in San Diego.



Xavier joins LPL following a 23-year-career in the hospitality industry, serving in various roles within InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). She most recently led sales for the group's Americas division, and has held other global sales and strategic account leadership roles with IHG.

"Angela has proven experience building value-added B2B relationships, which is central to the work we do every day with our advisors, using our firm's scale and expertise to help advisors grow their businesses. She shares our focus on data-driven decision making in the hands of passionate people to deliver results. We are proud to welcome her to LPL," Kalbaugh said.

"I am energized and excited to join a market leader with such a clear and valuable mission to serve their clients," Xavier said. "I look forward to building relationships with advisors and creating differentiated experiences that deliver value and further enhance the firm's delivery of strategic growth support."

Xavier is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario, Canada. She has served as an advisory board member for Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International, Global Business Travel Association, Meeting Professionals International - MPI Foundation and others. She frequently speaks at educational institutions about women in leadership and sales talent development. A mother of two boys, Xavier spends her free time traveling, biking, hiking and playing golf.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

LPL.com

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial. A registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2018

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

Lauren Hoyt-Williams

(980) 321-1232