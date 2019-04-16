LogMeIn to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
BOSTON, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM), a leading provider of cloud-based connectivity, today announced that management will be attending the following conferences in May and June.
47th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
- Date: Thursday, May 16, 2019
- Location: Westin Waterfront, Boston, MA
- Attendees: Bill Wagner, President & CEO
The Needham Emerging Technology Conference
- Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2019
- Location: Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York, NY
- Attendees: Rob Bradley, Vice President of Investor Relations
Baird's 2019 Global Consumer Technology & Services Conference
- Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019
- Location: Intercontinental New York, New York, NY
- Attendees: Ed Herdiech, Chief Financial Officer
Presentations will be held at the JP Morgan, Needham and Baird Conferences, and will be webcast live on the investor relations section of LogMeIn's website at https://investor.logmeininc.com. They will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.
About LogMeIn, Inc.
LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. A market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
Contact Information:
Rob Bradley
781-897-1301
rbradley@logmein.com