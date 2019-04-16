Update in Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ: TVTY) announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit for certain investors in NASDAQ: TVTY shares is pending.

Investors who purchased shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 20, 2017, a lawsuit was filed against Tivity Health Inc, formerly Healthways, Inc, over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Tivity Health Inc was aware that its customer United Healthcare, Inc. planned to expand its fitness benefit to seniors, that the aforementioned expansion would represent direct competition to Tivity Health's core program SilverSneaker, and that as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements, as well as Defendants' statements about Tivity Health's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On June 4, 2018, an amended complaint was filed and on August 3, 2018, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the complaint. ON March 18, 2019, the court denied the motion to dismiss the complaint and the case will proceed forward.

Those who purchased Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

