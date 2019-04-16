Watchfire Signs' Innovation on Display at International Sign Association Show, April 24-26 in Las Vegas

DANVILLE, Ill., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire Signs , a leading manufacturer of LED signs, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, will showcase its newest products and innovations, including a sneak peak of the exciting new Fremont Street Experience canopy technology, at the 2019 ISA Sign Expo, April 24-26 in Las Vegas, booth #3235. Click to Tweet.



Visitors will have an up-close view of modules created for the Las Vegas Fremont Street Experience renovation and can watch a video detailing the project. Fremont Street is the largest single video screen in the world and is getting a $30 million makeover with Watchfire's innovative technology custom-designed for the project. The new screen is up to seven times brighter than the original and four times sharper, making it vivid even during daylight hours. The 130,000 sq. ft. digital sign will be unveiled on New Year's Eve this year.

Booth visitors also will be able to see demonstrations of Watchfire's Ignite content management software , including the newest version of the company's cloud-based Ignite OPx and the recently introduced Ignite Sports.

The all-new Ignite OPx editor eliminates the need for additional graphics editing software, giving sign operators an easy way to create custom text and image messages and position them precisely for display. Ignite OPx can be used to create and schedule content on any size and number of signs, including a network of LED screens. It allows users to create multi-frame messages; incorporate real-time data, such as current time and temperature; and select from multiple fonts and color combinations, all with a large library of ready-made EasyArt.

Specifically designed for sports venues, Ignite Sports uses touch screen technology that makes it easy to create, manage and deliver game-time content to Watchfire in-venue displays. Content like scores, statistics, animations, live video, replays and advertising help engage fans, drive revenue and strengthen franchise brands.

Watchfire also will showcase its new high-resolution 8mm outdoor display, which is ideal for locations with significant pedestrian traffic, or roads with busy intersections or traffic congestion. The 8mm features a surface mount device LED package designed to deliver vibrant images with high contrast. A 10mm model also will be on display.

The software demos and Fremont Street video will be displayed on Watchfire's new X Series of indoor signs. These signs feature fine pitch options and chip-on-board (COB) LED technology that delivers greater lumen output per square inch than traditional designs, features a wider viewing angle, and requires fewer components, making it an ideal choice for reliability.

Watchfire continues to innovate in the sign industry and to create new product and revenue opportunities for its sign company partners.

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, digital billboards and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to www.watchfiresigns.com .

