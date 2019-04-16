Axovant Announces Upcoming Presentations at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

-Details from ongoing SUNRISE-PD Phase 2 trial of AXO-Lenti-PD and the AXO-AAV-GM2 program to be featured in oral presentations-



-Preclinical data from AXO-AAV-GM1 program to be highlighted in poster presentation-

BASEL, Switzerland, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies, announced two upcoming oral presentations and one poster presentation at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT). Details from the ongoing SUNRISE-PD Phase 2 trial of AXO-Lenti-PD for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and the delivery approach for the AXO-AAV-GM2 program will be shared in oral presentations. Additionally, preclinical data related to the AXO-AAV-GM1 program will be presented in a poster.

Details of the oral presentations are as follows:

Title: A Safe and Reliable Technique for Central Nervous System Delivery of AAV Vectors via the Cisterna Magna (Abstract #31)

Session date/time: April 29, 2019, 10:30-10:45am ET

Title: AXO-LENTI-PD: a second-generation lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease (Abstract #222)

Session date/time: April 30, 2019, 3:30-3:45pm ET

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Intravenous Delivery of AAV Gene Therapy in GM1 Gangliosidosis (Abstract #401)

Session date/time: April 30, 2019, 5:00pm ET

The ASGCT Annual Meeting will be held in Washington, DC, April 29 - May 2, 2019. Additional information on the meeting can be found on the ASGCT website: http://www.asgct.org

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant, part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis (including Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease), Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia. Axovant is focused on accelerating product candidates into and through clinical trials with a team of experts in gene therapy development and through external partnerships with leading gene therapy organizations. For more information, visit www.axovant.com.

About Roivant

Roivant Sciences aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients. It does this by building Vants – nimble, entrepreneurial biotech and healthcare technology companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

Forward Looking Statements and Information

