Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in North America, Hiring Mike Woollatt to Lead New Toronto Office

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) announced today that it has officially expanded its presence in North America, opening an office in Toronto, Canada. Mike Woollatt, who joined the firm as a Principal on the Co-Investment and Fund Investment teams, will lead the office, which represents the firm's 16th location worldwide.



In 2018, Hamilton Lane was selected as one of the managers for the first stream of the Government of Canada's Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative (VCCI). The Government of Canada, through the Business Development Bank of Canada, created the VCCI to increase the availability of late-stage venture capital in the country. Part of the mandate will also focus on enhancing diversity and increasing the participation of women across the venture capital ecosystem. Woollatt will lead this program on behalf of Hamilton Lane.

Woollatt has more than 20 years of professional experience, including as the CEO of the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) from 2014 to 2018. Most recently, he was the Director of Strategic Partnerships at OMERS. He has also held a number of portfolio management, economic advisory and consulting roles, many directly or indirectly in support of the Government of Canada. Woollatt earned a B.A. in Economics and M.A. in Economics from the University of British Columbia.

"Canada is home both to sophisticated institutions and investors with a deep understanding of and appreciation for the private markets, as well as to a dynamic and exciting start-up community," said Mario Giannini, CEO of Hamilton Lane. "Hamilton Lane has been managing venture programs across North America for nearly two decades; beyond that, we have one of the longest track records in managing targeted investment programs around the world. With Mike on board, we believe we're well-suited to assist the Government of Canada in this important initiative."

"Canada is a global leader in innovation and we believe it is an undercapitalized market with a lot of opportunity, particularly in the venture and growth space," said Woollatt. "Hamilton Lane has a differentiated platform plus the experience and track record in executing several targeted investment programs, which positions us well to be able to take advantage of the great opportunities this market has to offer."

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 27 years, the firm currently employs 360 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. With approximately $469 billion in total assets under management and supervision as of December 31, 2018, Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

