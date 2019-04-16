Nissan celebrates 50 years of the Z car with 2020 370Z

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition, with a distinctive racing livery appearance, was unveiled to the world today in New York – the same city where the original Datsun 240Z made its U.S. debut half a century ago.



The exterior of the 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition mimics the livery of the original BRE race car and is available in two different paint schemes: white with red accents, or silver with black accents.





Revealed just before this week's New York International Auto Show, the special edition pays homage to the #46 BRE (Brock Racing Enterprises) Datsun 240Z that won multiple SCCA National Championships with John Morton behind the wheel.

"It's no secret that the Datsun 240Z started the ball rolling for Japanese sports cars in the U.S.," said Ivan Espinosa, Nissan's corporate vice president of global product strategy and planning. "Almost as well known in Z history is how Peter Brock's competition-tuned 240Z changed the American motorsports landscape. After the BRE 240Z debuted in 1970, Nissan/Datsun became one of the most successful companies in American motorsports – with thousands of victories over the past five decades."

The Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition

For 2020, the 370Z will be available in four trim levels: the base model, Sport, Sport Touring and the 370Z NISMO. The 370Z Sport model is the foundation for the 50th Anniversary model, as it represents the true enthusiast spirit of the original model. ¹

The exterior of the 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition mimics the livery of the original BRE race car and is available in two different paint schemes: white with red accents, or silver with black accents. Key BRE design cues include the two signature stripes on the side of the car and the painted trunk, hood, side mirrors and A-pillars in the accent color (red for the white car and black for the silver car). Along the side of the car, a thin line runs from the headlight to the rear glass, culminating in a small triangle inspired by the C-pillar of the Datsun 240Z. The package also includes 50th Anniversary identification on the front fender, anniversary rear badging and special 19-inch alloy wheels with red accents.

The 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition retains the sleek profile that has defined Zs of the past, characterized by its low roofline, upswept quarter-window design and slope of the rear hatch. High-intensity discharge bi-functional xenon "boomerang shape" headlights, with an auto on/off feature, and LED daytime running lamps combine with a distinct front bumper design for an aggressive, yet elegant face.

At the rear, the integration of the boomerang taillights, rear spoiler delete and wide, flared fenders highlight the car's strong, athletic shape.

Inside, the driver-centric interior is framed by a deeply scooped instrument panel. A full-length center console separates the driver's seat from the passenger seat. The design incorporates a "layer concept" with an information layer, an operation layer and a holding layer. Special touches include a "50th Anniversary" steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara®, with a race car-inspired centering stripe. The leather-appointed and suede-covered heated four-way power seats, which feature adjustable lumbar support, have unique stitching, graphics and the 50th Anniversary logo embossed into the backrests. Dark chrome accents are used throughout the interior, including special kick plates adorned with the Z logo, and synthetic suede door panel inserts exclusive to the special edition model.

The information layer provides good visibility and easy access to all key data. The gauges are attached to the steering column so that the driver doesn't have to choose between a preferred steering wheel position and gauge visibility. The large upper steering-wheel opening in front of the gauges is designed to provide a good view of the readouts, while the special 50th Anniversary logo on the tachometer celebrates Z performance.

A Bose® audio system with eight speakers (includes dual subwoofers), active noise cancellation and active sound enhancement systems is also standard on the 50th Anniversary model (U.S. models only).

As quick and agile as ever

Nissan's famed 3.7-liter V-6 engine is at the heart of the 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition. The engine produces 332 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. The innovative VVEL system optimizes intake valve open/close movements, allowing air to be sent promptly to the combustion chamber at the precise time it's needed.

Since the VVEL system can adjust to open the valves slightly, it improves fuel efficiency by reducing camshaft friction and fuel waste. It also provides cleaner emissions by allowing quicker warmup of the catalyst and by stabilizing combustion when the engine is cool.

The 50th Anniversary model comes equipped with a close-ratio, 6-speed manual gearbox that features a synchronized downshift rev-matching system called SynchroRev Match®. It automatically controls and adjusts engine speed when shifting to the exact speed of the next gear position, essentially "blipping" the throttle to smooth out any up/down shifts. This allows drivers of any skill level to change gears like a professional race car driver.

The 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition is also available as a 7-speed automatic with Downshift Rev Matching, paddle shifters and adaptive shift control designed to offer quick, manual-like shifting when operated in manual mode, with a target time of 0.5 seconds between shifts.

The 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition features a fine-tuned double-wishbone front suspension that uses lightweight forged aluminum arms, a lightweight rigid aluminum-alloy cradle, and a hollow construction stabilizer bar. The independent multi-link rear suspension is also stiffer and lighter than the previous generation's design. The rear cradle is integrated into a single part without welding. Each corner has high-response shock absorbers that enhance ride comfort through reduced friction. A Viscous Limited Slip Differential makes sure the power gets to the ground.

Providing stopping power is a four-wheel vented disc anti-lock brake system, with electronic brake force distribution and brake assist, featuring 14.0-inch front and 13.8-inch rear rotors with four-piston front and two-piston rear aluminum calipers. High-grip Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires mounted on RAYS lightweight forged alloys – with special trim – round out the package.

"The 370Z is a true icon for Nissan," said Espinosa. "This car has defined its segment for the past half century. The 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition celebrates the history of the model and its racing heritage, both of which have played a vital role in helping make Nissan what it is today."

2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition specifications (U.S. spec) Engine VQ37VHR – 3.7-liter DOHC V6 332 horsepower @ 7,000 RPM

270 lb-ft of torque at 5,200 RPM Brakes Front Vented discs, ABS. 14.0 in. x 1.26 in.; 4 piston calipers Rear Vented discs, ABS. 13.8 in. x 0.79 in.; 2 piston calipers Steering Type Variable speed, variable assist power rack-and-pinion Suspension Front Double-wishbone aluminum suspension Rear Independent multi-link aluminum suspension Wheels & Tires Wheels RAYS light weight forged aluminum-alloy F: 19x9 in. R: 19x10 in. Tires Bridgestone Potenza S007 F: P245/40R19, R: P275/35R19 Dimensions Wheelbase 100.4 in. Overall length 167.5 in. Overall width 72.6 in. Overall height 51.8 in. Weight Curb weight 3,b386 lb 6MT / 3,417 7AT





370Z 50th Anniversary Edition Package equipment Exterior: Two-tone exterior; unique body side decals; black outside mirrors; unique red wheel accents; 50th Anniversary rear badge; 50th Anniversary side marker decals; rear spoiler delete Interior: 50th Anniversary Alcantara®-wrapped steering wheel with center mark; unique interior stitching; 4-way power heated seats; 50th Anniversary leather-trimmed seats with unique stitching; 50th Anniversary logo in tachometer and shifter base plate; unique anniversary kickplates

1) Japan model based on standard Fairlady Z model, as many of the features on the U.S. Sport model are standard on the Japan vehicle.

