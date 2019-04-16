EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Medical Conferences

Two Presentations Highlighting YUTIQ™ to be Presented at the 2019 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

Data from Two Phase 3 Studies of DEXYCU™ to be presented at the 2019 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) and American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators (ASOA) Annual Meeting



WATERTOWN, Mass., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), a specialty biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced multiple data presentations at upcoming industry medical conferences. Details of each presentation can be found below:



2019 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

An oral presentation and a poster highlighting long-term, 36- and 24-month data of YUTIQ™ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg, the Company's three-year micro-insert for chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, have been accepted for presentation at the ARVO 2019 Annual Meeting being held April 28 – May 2, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Presentation details below:

Oral Presentation:

Title: Treatment of Non-infectious Uveitis that Affects the Posterior Segment with a Single Intravitreal Fluocinolone Acetonide Insert (FAi) – 3-year Results

Presenter: Glenn J. Jaffe, MD, Robert Machemer Professor of Ophthalmology, Duke Eye Center

Session Title: Uveitis Clinical Epidemiology and Therapeutics

Data and Time: Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 4:00 – 4:15 PM PT

Poster Presentation:

Title: Minimizing Recurrences of Ocular Inflammation and Need for Adjunctive Treatment of Non-infectious Posterior Uveitis (NIPU) during the 2 Years Following Treatment with a Single 0.18 mg Fluocinolone Acetonide Intravitreal Insert (FAi)

Session Title: Uveitis and Scleritis - Clinical Therapeutics and Checkpoint Inhibitors

Data and Time: Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:45 AM – 1:30 PM PT

2019 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) and American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators (ASOA)Annual Meeting

A poster highlighting DEXYCU™ (dexamethasone intraocular suspension) 9%, the Company's single dose, sustained-release, intracameral steroid for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following cataract surgery, has been accepted for presentation at the ASCRS ASOA 2019 Annual Meeting being held May 3-7, 2019 in San Diego, California. Presentation details below:

Title: Effect of Dexamethasone Intraocular Suspension 9% on IOP after Cataract Surgery: Results of Two Phase 3 Studies

Session Title: SPS-301 Inflammation, Pain, Infection

Data and Time: Monday, May 6, 2019 at 8:07 – 8:12 AM PT

About YUTIQ™

YUTIQ™ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg is indicated for the treatment of chronic, non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and was approved by the FDA on October 12, 2018. A link to the full product label is available on the EyePoint Pharma website at: www.eyepointpharma.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/YUTIQ-USPI-20181120.pdf.

About DEXYCU™

DEXYCUTM (dexamethasone intraocular suspension) 9% is indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and was approved by the FDA on February 9, 2018. A link to the full product label is available at: https://dexycu.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/DEXYCU-PI-20181220.pdf.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (formerly pSivida Corp.) (www.eyepointpharma.com), headquartered in Watertown, MA, is a specialty biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company has two products, YUTIQ™ and DEXYCU™, that were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018 and have been launched directly in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2019.

