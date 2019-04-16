Yield Growth Files PCT Patent for Cannabis Root Extraction Method for Key Ingredient in 150 Proprietary Beauty and Wellness Formulas

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTC:BOSQF) (Frankfurt: YG3) announces it has filed a patent application to protect its inventions for hemp root oil production and its use in certain formulas.

Hemp root oil is the key ingredient in 150 proprietary beauty and wellness formulas.





Subsidiary Urban Juve Provisions last week filed a Patent Co-operation Treaty ("PCT") patent application entitled "Cannabis Root Extract, Method of Manufacture, Method of Use". The application claims priority to eleven US patents filed in the last year by the company, and contains claims to a method of manufacture of cannabis root oil, as well as use of that oil as an active ingredient in various formulations for use as therapeutics and cosmetics. This PCT patent application can be used as a basis for obtaining patent protection in over 170 countries.

The patent application covers Urban Juve's extraction technology which uses proprietary methods for processing root oil. The patent claims to increase the quantity of desirable active compounds recovered from the root, and further enhance the bioavailability of the cannabis root product by nanoization.

Yield Growth has a catalogue of over 150 wellness and beauty formulas, at various stages of commercialization, which include hemp root oil as a key ingredient. Urban Juve's extraction technology is designed to preserve potentially therapeutic compounds in the root and enhance penetration of the skin when the ingredient is used in topical applications.

"Topical products represent a huge opportunity in the cannabis industry," says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth, "We intend to be a leader in the industry with our use of powerful ingredients like our proprietary hemp root oil combined with our expertise in global brands and international distribution."

According to cannabis industry analysts the Brightfield Group, the hemp-CBD market alone could hit $22 billion by 2022. There is a long history of therapeutic use of the roots of the cannabis plant including use as a topical treatment for inflammation, arthritis, muscle aches and skin burns, according to a paper written by David Remillard, Natasha Ryz and Ethan Russo. Yield Growth has engaged the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of British Columbia to identify and quantify anti-inflammatory and other bioactive compounds in the hemp root oil produced with Urban Juve's patent pending technology.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes cannabis and hemp infused luxury product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty products in development. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending hemp root oil extraction technology and formulas. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels and has multiple revenue streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

