Helix BioPharma Corp. Reports Voting Results

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: "HBP") ("Helix" or the "Company"), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced the voting results of the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 15, 2019 (the "Meeting"). In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following is a summary of the results of matters voted on at the Meeting.



There were 24 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 64,835,119 shares, representing approximately 61.14% of Helix's total issued and outstanding shares.

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in Helix's management information circular dated March 14, 2019 was elected as a director of Helix for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of directors of Helix as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Sylwester Cacek 64,809,116 99.97 16,687 0.03 Heman Chao 64,808,316 99.97 17,487 0.03 Artur Gabor 64,809,116 99.97 16,687 0.03 Slawomir Majewski 64,809,116 99.97 16,687 0.03

2. Appointment of Auditor



BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Helix until the next annual meeting of shareholders at remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Helix as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 64,834,909 100.00 10 0.00

3. Share Consolidation



The special resolution authorizing an amendment to the articles of Helix to consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of Helix at a ratio of between five and twenty-five pre-consolidation common shares for every one post-consolidation common share, as and when determined by the Board of Directors, was approved by at least two-thirds of the votes cast by the shareholders who voted in respect of the special resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the amendment to the articles of Helix as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 64,804,632 99.95 30,287 0.05

4. Warrant extension



The resolution authorizing the extension of the expiry date of certain insider warrants by a period of two years was approved by a majority of the votes cast by disinterested shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting (excluding the votes attaching to 4,499,381 common shares beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, or under the control or direction of, interested insiders). Management received proxies in respect of the extension of the insider warrants of Helix as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 60,309,735 99.97 16,687 0.03

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix's product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate and Chimeric Antigen Receptor ("CAR") based cell therapies. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FSE under the symbol "HBP".