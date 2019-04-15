LGI Homes Announces Grand Opening for New Orlando Area Community

ORLANDO, Florida, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) today announces the grand opening of Lake Jackson Ridge, its latest community of brand-new homes in the greater Orlando area. Lake Jackson Ridge is conveniently located near FL-50 and Florida's Turnpike providing easy access to area employers and entertainment destinations.



The Capri plan by LGI Homes offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a spacious large kitchen island with breakfast bar.





At Lake Jackson Ridge, LGI Homes showcases a collection of stunning floor plans, highlighting three- to five-bedroom homes. These flawlessly designed homes range in size from 1,270 sq. ft. to over 1,900 sq. ft. and feature large bedrooms, walk-in closets and open living rooms. Additionally, each and every home highlights an extensive assortment of included upgrades such as fully loaded chef-ready kitchens with energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, spacious granite countertops, stainless-steel undermount kitchen sinks, gorgeous birch cabinetry with crown molding, brushed nickel light fixtures, attached garages, and lush front yard landscaping.

Residents of Lake Jackson Ridge will enjoy easy access to the world-class shopping, dining and entertainment options of downtown Orlando. Additionally, nearby parks and wildlife management areas provide a wide array of outdoor recreational opportunities. Just down the road, Lake David Park offers ample opportunities to enjoy the Florida sunshine. Featuring picnic areas, a children's playground and sports courts, there is something for the entire family to enjoy.

Homes at Lake Jackson Ridge are available for quick move-in starting in the low-$200s with zero down payment required. For additional information on available homes at Lake Jackson Ridge, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 778-4400 ext 335.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 29,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f025939-ba5a-4187-97f2-2734cc4165d7