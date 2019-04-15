AVEO CLASS ACTION ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of Important April 26th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – AVEO

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) from August 4, 2016 through January 31, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important April 26, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action lawsuit filed against the company. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for AVEO investors under the federal securities laws.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the TIVO-3 trial was inadequately designed to address the overall survival concerns regarding AVEO's lead candidate drug, tivozanib, from the TIVO-1 trial presented back in the June 2013; (2) tivozanib had insufficient survival data to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval following its initial rejection by the FDA in 2013; (3) this lack of sufficient survival data would put tivozanib at greater risk of delayed FDA approval; and (4) as a result, AVEO's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 26, 2019.

