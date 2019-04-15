Ziyen Inc. To Participate in Leading Oil and Gas Smart Contracts Conference

CEO will join Shell, Chevron and Saudi Aramco C Level Executives

Oil and Gas Smart Contracts Conference to Occur May 15th-16th, 2019, Houston



SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Inc., the leader is Oil & Gas Security Token Offerings, announced today that Alastair Caithness, CEO of Ziyen Inc. and Co-Founder of ZiyenCoin, will moderate a panel entitled "The Future of Smart Contracts For the Oil and Gas Industry," which will dive into the following concepts: how companies can utilize and interact with Blockchain, Decentralized Ledger Technologies and using Smart Contracts to create efficient systems of operation.

Alastair Caithness, CEO, said, "It is real honor for Ziyen to appear alongside the major operators in the industry, who are driving the change behind the application of blockchain technologies across the globe in the oil and gas industry with innovation in the digital infrastructure of companies evolving towards Smart Contracts. This is largely due to the more efficient, accurate, cost-effective transaction processes which enable less contract disputes as well as minimal human error and intervention; all of which are possible with the adoption of Smart Contracts."

Full List of Panelists Below:

Mr. Daniel Carter, Investment Director, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures

Mr. Daniel Carter is an Investment Director at Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures LLC since February, 2013. He was a Principal at Conduit Ventures Limited. Mr. Carter was responsible for investment origination, structuring, management, exits, and fundraising.

He has over 11 years of experience in finance. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Carter worked at Citigroup/Salomon Smith Barney for eight years based in London, Frankfurt, Melbourne, and New York. During this time, he originated and executed private equity placements, mergers and acquisitions advisory, privatizations, securitised debt financings for utilities, and initial for the utilities, industrial, and power technology sectors and was instrumental in the creation of the power technology franchise at Citigroup in Europe.

At Citigroup, Mr. Carter has worked on projects in Austria, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, the United States, and the United Kingdom. He serves as a Director of Rive Technology, Inc. Mr. Carter was a Director of CMR Fuel Cells Limited and an Observer at Polyfuel. He also worked for the Heller Financial Corporation (now GE Capital), where Mr. Carter won the Finance Achievement Award. He is registered with the SEC Series 7 and U.K. Financial Services Authority.

Mr. Carter has studied at the Universität Wien in Vienna and Universität Mannheim in Mannheim and is working towards the International Yachtmaster qualification. He holds an M.A. in International Political Economy from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, an M.B.A. from the London Business School, and a B.S.F.S from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in International Economics and Politics.

Raquel Clement, Production Operations Services Category Manager, Chevron, Board of Directors Member, OOC Blockchain Consortium

Raquel's current responsibilities include lead and steward the procurement of operation services across Chevron Global Upstream business units working with the corporate supply chain management department.

Originally from Venezuela, she first joined Texaco Downstream, in 1997 as a Lubricants Engineer supporting the lubricants operations and retail activities, which included an assignment in Coral Gables as an analyst for Central America and Andean Region. After the merger she switched to Upstream, working for Western Venezuela projects.

In 2005 she was transferred to the USA and have served in a variety of technical and commercial leadership roles in areas including business and commercial for LNG Regasification, On-shore Production Operations Engineering, Process Safety and Lean Sigma.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidad del Zulia (Venezuela), and an MBA from Rice University (Texas).

Karn Sood, Business Development Advisor – Connected Energy (New Energies), Shell

Karn Sood currently works in Business Development for Shell's Connected Energy group under their New Energies umbrella, focused primarily on distributed power. He supports a variety of power business development activities across the Americas in all aspects of power whether it be in renewable energy, thermal generation, load balancing, energy storage, or transmission and distribution and has always been interested in blockchain and especially seeing how the technology can fit into the future of energy.

Karn has been following blockchain since 2010-2011, but did not dive deep into the ecosystem until he purchased his first bitcoin in 2014. After that, and once Ethereum came on the scene he was hooked. He has given multiple internal presentations and trainings on blockchain and smart contracts at Shell and has helped kick off a number of workshops. He also recently went through the Consensys Developer Academy and has gained experience in writing smart contracts and full-fledged blockchain applications. Prior to his role in BD for Connected Energy he worked in broader scale renewable BD, and before that he worked in risk and analytics for the power trading group at Shell Trading.

Dan Chan, Manager R&D/Business Development, Red Dog Systems

With over 10 years at Red Dog Systems, Dan specializes in optimizing joint venture functions in the oil and gas industry. This includes leading the charge on an industry AFE approval system while building in smart contract concepts and spearheading the development of an RPA process using JV contract terms to validate non-operated JIBs. Prior to his tenure at Red Dog, Dan worked in various finance and planning positions with upstream E&P companies. With this background, he looks forward to using his experience to work with the industry in further optimizing business processes.

Alastair Caithness added, "As the oil and gas industry begins to adopt smart contracts in order to seamlessly track assets and automate payments of assets, it is the goal of Ziyen to become a key player in this technological revolution, and to develop ZiyenCoin, as the first oil and gas Security Token Offering (STO), to provide a blockchain driven energy cryptocurrency to enable the ease for companies to carry out transactions."

ZiyenCoin has launched the first U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) compliant Oil & Energy Security Token Offering (STO). ZiyenCoin is a structured digital token benchmarked against the number one global asset – Oil & Energy. ZiyenCoin enables holders to transfer intrinsic value in digital token form against any energy source while avoiding volatility, inflation and devaluations associated with government-led national currencies. At the same time, it avoids the cost of central banking regulations and transaction fees while operating seamlessly alongside all blockchain transactions in an energy ecosystem.

About Ziyen Inc.:

Founded in 2016, Ziyen Inc. operates three divisions. Ziyen Intelligence, Ziyen Energy & ZiyenCoin. Ziyen Intelligence specializes business information, contracts, news and information. Developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. The company pivoted and created an Oil and Energy Company securing the first oil asset in 2017. Ziyen Energy was created to capitalize on information and opportunities in the oil and gas marketplace with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. Ziyen intends to produce oil by securing and developing smaller, marginal oil fields in the U.S. that have been otherwise overlooked by major oil companies yet still provide multi- million- dollar yield potential. Ziyen Energy has 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The third division Ziyen Inc. has created is ZiyenCoin, this new division will focus on Oil Blockchain and work with the leading industry players with a goal in developing new technology to cut costs and push down oil production costs. For more information visit www.ziyen.com.

