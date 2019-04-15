Badger Daylighting Ltd. April 2019 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events

CALGARY, Alberta, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. ("Badger") is pleased to announce its April 2019 cash dividend and upcoming events.



April 2019 Cash Dividend

Badger today announced that the directors of Badger declared a cash dividend for the month of April 2019 of $0.0475 per share, which equates to $0.57 per share on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about May 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2019.

Badger expects that the dividend will be an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes and thus qualify for the enhanced gross-up and tax credit regime for certain shareholders.

Upcoming Release of 2019 First Quarter Results and Conference Call

Badger expects to release its 2019 First Quarter results on Monday, May 13, 2019 after the close of trading. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to discuss the 2019 First Quarter results is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. MT on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Internet users can view or listen to the call live, or as an archived call, on Badger's website at: www.badgerinc.com under the Investor Relations menu and Events, Presentations and Webcasts. To participate in the call, dial: 1-844-740-2014 and enter passcode 5946759. A playback of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. To access the playback, dial: 1-855-859-2056 and enter passcode 5946759.

Annual General Meeting

Badger will be holding its Annual General Meeting of shareholders on May 14, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. MT at the offices of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP: Suite 3700, 400 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 4H2.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger traditionally works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. The Company's key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe digging in congested grounds and challenging conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures its truck-mounted hydrovac units.

