Voyager Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2019 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, today announced multiple data presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) taking place April 29-May 2, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Data at this year's meeting includes five oral presentations and seven poster presentations related to Voyager's preclinical programs, including new data related to its vectorized antibody program directed against tau for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease, VY-SOD102 targeting a monogenic form of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) called SOD1, VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease, as well as its adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid development efforts and manufacturing capabilities.



Details on all abstracts accepted for presentation can be found here through ASGCT's online planner.

Titles, dates, local times and locations for Voyager Therapeutics' oral presentations:

Title: "Cell Specific Transduction of a Vectorized Anti-Tau Antibody Using IV Dosing of a Blood Brain Barrier Penetrant AAV Capsid in Mice"

Session: Tools, Delivery and Neuro Capsids

Date/time: Monday, April 29, 2019, 11:00 a.m.

Location: Monroe

Title: "Intraparenchymal Spinal Cord Delivery of AAV Gene Therapy Provides Robust SOD1 Knockdown in Large Mammal Spinal Cord for the Treatment of SOD1-ALS"

Session: Tools, Delivery and Neuro Capsids

Date/time: Monday, April 29, 2019, 11:30 a.m.

Location: Monroe

Title: "Targeted in vivo Biopanning of AAV Capsid Libraries Using Cell Type-Specific RNA Expression"

Session: Directed Evolution of AAV Vectors I

Date/time: Monday, April 29, 2019, 11:45 a.m.

Location: Georgetown

Title: "Significant Reduction of Huntingtin Gene Expression in Cortex, Putamen and Caudate of Large Mammals with Combined Putamen and Thalamus Infusions of VY-HTT01, an AAV Gene Therapy Targeting Huntingtin for the Treatment of Huntington's Disease"

Session: Gene Silencing Approaches

Date/time: Monday, April 29, 2019, 11:45 a.m.

Location: IBR West

Title: "Evaluation of Tropism and Transduction Efficiency of AAV Variants in the CNS of NHP using DNA/RNA Barcode-Seq Technology"

Session: Rational Engineering of AAV Vectors II

Date/time: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

Location: Georgetown

Titles, dates, local times and locations for Voyager Therapeutics' poster presentations:

Title: "Multiple Novel Engineered AAV Capsids Demonstrate Enhanced Brain and Spinal Cord Gene Transfer After Systemic Administration in Adult Mice"

Session: Neurological Diseases

Date/time: Monday, April 29, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

Location: P240, Columbia Hall

Title: "Stability of rAAV Vectors: Response to Various Biochemical and Biophysical Stresses"

Session: Vector and Cell Engineering, Production or Manufacturing

Date/time: Monday, April 29, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

Location: P342, Columbia Hall

Title: "Variability Analysis of qPCR, ddPCR and Potency Assays for AAV Vectors: Implications for Future Development"

Session: RNA Virus Vectors

Date/time: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

Location: P448, Columbia Hall

Title: "Development of a High Cell Density Perfusion method for Baculovirus Infected Insect Cells (BIICs) Manufacturing"

Session: AAV Vectors III

Date/time: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

Location: P726, Columbia Hall

Title: "Characterization of AAV Percentage of Full Capsids and Comparability Across Platforms"

Session: AAV Vectors III

Date/time: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

Location: P743, Columbia Hall

Title: "Optimization and Evaluation of Two Potency Assays for AAV-Based Gene Silencing Programs"

Session: AAV Vectors III

Date/time: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

Location: P745, Columbia Hall

Title: "Viral Clearance for rAAV Products in a Sf9/Baculovirus Manufacturing Process"

Session: Vector and Cell Engineering, Production or Manufacturing II

Date/time: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

Location: P899, Columbia Hall

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager's wholly-owned and collaborative pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases in need of effective new therapies, including Parkinson's disease, a monogenic form of ALS called SOD1, Huntington's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, Alzheimer's disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases related to defective or excess aggregation of tau and alpha-synuclein proteins in the brain. Voyager has strategic collaborations with Sanofi Genzyme, AbbVie and Neurocrine Biosciences. Founded by scientific and clinical leaders in the fields of AAV gene therapy, expressed RNA interference and neuroscience, Voyager Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information on Voyager Therapeutics, please visit the company's website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com or follow @VoyagerTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "undoubtedly," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, all statements Voyager makes regarding the initiation, timing, progress, activities, goals and reporting of results of its preclinical programs and clinical trials and its research and development programs, the potential benefits and future operation of the collaboration agreements with AbbVie and Neurocrine, including any potential future payments thereunder, its ability to advance its AAV-based gene therapies into, and successfully initiate, enroll and complete, clinical trials, the potential clinical utility of its product candidates, its ability to continue to develop its gene therapy platform, its ability to perform under existing collaborations with, among others, Sanofi Genzyme, AbbVie and Neurocrine and to add new programs to its pipeline, and the regulatory pathway of, and the timing or likelihood of its regulatory filings and approvals for, any of its product candidates, are forward looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Voyager's management that, although Voyager believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Voyager expected. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those related to the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the availability of data from clinical trials; the expectations for regulatory communications, submissions and approvals, including antitrust approvals related to Voyager's collaborations; the continued development of the gene therapy platform; Voyager's scientific approach and general development progress; the sufficiency of cash resources; the possibility of timing of AbbVie's exercise of its development and license options under its collaborations, and the availability or commercial potential of Voyager's product candidates. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Voyager's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Voyager undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

