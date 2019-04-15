Nevada Copper Announces Release Date for Pumpkin Hollow Open Pit Project Prefeasibility Study and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX:NCU) ("Nevada Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to release a new technical report for its 100% owned Pumpkin Hollow property, including the results of a new Preliminary Feasibility Study regarding the Open Pit Project on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 after the close of trading on the TSX. The press release summarizing the results of the Open Pit Prefeasibility Study and the accompanying Technical Report will be filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and will also be available on the company's website at www.nevadacopper.com . In conjunction with this, the Company has scheduled a conference call for analysts and investors which will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM Eastern time (8:00 AM Pacific time).



Conference Call and Webcast Details

Details to access the call live are as follows:

Via telephone by calling 1 (888) 231-8191 in North America, or by calling +1 (647) 427-7450 outside of North America

Via webcast at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1976907/FB09C3DF44E955630E93DF32A19DD0C7

The webcast will be archived for 14 days following the call at the above-noted link. The conference call will also be recorded and available for replay until Wednesday, May 1, 2019. To access the replay, dial 1 (855) 859-2056 in North America or +1 (416) 849-0833 outside of North America and use playback passcode 7079595 to hear the recording.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper's (TSX:NCU) Pumpkin Hollow underground project is in construction with a view to commencement of copper production in Q4, 2019. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully-permitted projects include a high-grade underground project (under construction) and a large-scale open pit project

