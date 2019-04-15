MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Federation of Labour to hold province-wide Budget Review Teleconference Monday, April 15

TORONTO, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The provincial budget that was presented on April 11 means deep cuts to the programs and public services that working people and their families depend on such as health care and education, decent work laws, equality and justice, as well as safe and healthy communities.



"The PC budget puts profits over people at every turn, and the people of this province are ready to fight back against these reckless government cuts that make life harder in Ontario," said Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley. "Doug Ford does not have a mandate to make it harder for Ontario families to get the public services they depend on, like health care and education."

All Ontarians are welcome to join the call to review the Ontario budget and prepare for the OFL April 17 Province-Wide Day of Action:

When: Monday, April 15 at 6:00 PM

To join the call: 1-877-229-8493, then enter the participant code: 118414#

Speakers will include:

Chris Buckley, President, Ontario Federation of Labour

Patty Coates, Secretary-Treasurer, Ontario Federation of Labour

Ahmad Gaied, Executive Vice-President, Ontario Federation of Labour

Jamie West - NDP MPP, Sudbury, Labour Critic

Thevaki Thevaratnam, Director of Research and Education, Ontario Federation of Labour

Natalie Mehra, Executive Director, Ontario Health Coalition

Carolyn Ferns, Public Policy and Government Relations Coordinator, Ontario Coalition for Better Childcare

Following the conference call, the OFL will be holding an April 17 Province-Wide Day of Action , with over 59 actions in communities across the province as part of the Power of Many campaign.

The OFL Power of Many is a campaign by the Ontario Federation of Labour and its allies in communities across Ontario, working together to protect and win decent work laws, strong public services, along with equality and justice, as well as safe and healthy communities for all.

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.ofl.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .

