Ninepoint Partners Acquires Institutional Advisory Business

TORONTO, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners, one of Canada's leading alternative asset managers, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the assets of LOGiQ Global Partners, a global institutional advisory business, from Flow Capital Corp (TSXV:FW).



The LOGiQ Global Partners team has a long history of helping institutional investors achieve greater portfolio diversification by providing strategic access to differentiated global asset managers.

With this acquisition, Ninepoint Partners adds seasoned sales and client service professionals, $3.5 billion of institutional contracts and almost 20 years of longstanding relationships with Canadian Institutional investors. The combined platforms will further enhance Ninepoint's ability to bring innovative alternative solutions to Canadian retail and institutional clients.

"This is a great strategic fit for our firm," says James Fox, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Ninepoint Partners. "We have a shared vision with Global Partners which is to help asset allocators improve their portfolios by adding alternative investment strategies and/or investment managers with a sustainable competitive advantage."

Steve Mantle, head of LOGiQ Global Partners and joining Ninepoint as Managing Director, Institutional Sales, feels the same: "I think there's no better partner in Canada than Ninepoint for the kind of business we run. Our institutional business continues to do really well and now we have a stronger platform than ever to run it from."

"While Ninepoint continues to grow organically, this acquisition accelerates our expansion into the institutional marketplace," says John Wilson, Co-CEO, Managing Partner, and Senior Portfolio Manager of Ninepoint Partners. "The Global Partners team see the evolution of our industry the same way we do and we are excited to have them join the Ninepoint platform."

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including Alternative Core, Alternative Income, and Real Assets. Please visit www.ninepoint.com for more detail.

