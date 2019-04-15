YRC Worldwide Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW), announced today that on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. ET, company executives will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss first quarter 2019 results. The financial results will be released the same day, May 8, 2019 before the market opens.



The call will be webcast and can be accessed live or as a replay via the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, YRC Freight, and YRC Reimer as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

