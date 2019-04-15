Come Back Daily Launches Annual CBD Week®

New York, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Come Back Daily, the world's first cannabidiol (CBD) educational and experiential retail hub with locations in Tribeca and Harlem, New York, launched CBD Week®, a week of festivities to celebrate the cannabis plant in New York, legally and without getting high. CBD Week will feature a variety of events at its Tribeca and newly opened Harlem location, as well as partner programs at WorkVille NYC and Overthrow NYC leading up to the official cannabis holiday 4/20. Events include the history of cannabis and hemp, meditation, game night, community mixer and a run on 4/20 starting at Come Back Daily Tribeca and ending in Battery Park.



"New York is on the verge of legalization cannabis for all adults," said Come Back Daily Co-founder, Steven Phan. "We launched CBD Week as a way for people to join the fun of the classic cannabis holiday without getting high and learn something about the plant along the way. We are excited to teach New Yorkers about the benefits of CBD through our new annual week of programming."





WorkVille NYC

MON 4/15, 6pm - 8pm - Under the Influence: Men of Color in Cannabis Roundtable Discussion, an honest roundtable featuring men of color in plant-touching business, ancillary, and other cannabis careers.





Come Back Daily Tribeca

WED 4/17, 7pm-10pm - Game Night with Chef for Higher, a chill evening of games and snacks lead by Chef For Higher.





THURS 4/18, 6:30pm-9pm - Sound Bath Meditation Class, VIBROBATH™ sound bath meditation led by the renowned Devi Mambouka.





SAT 4/20, 3:30pm-5pm - Runner's High, a group run, lead by Kenisha White of Rage & Release, exploring the history of cannabis with stops, including Overthrow NYC (High Times), Washington Square Park and ending in Battery Park.





Come Back Daily Harlem

THURS 4/18, 6pm-9pm - 420 Community Mixer, an evening with music, food, drinks from New Level Juice as well as a CBD vape bar.





Overthrow NYC

SAT 4/20, 4:20 PM - Fight the Stigma, a donation-based boxing class and honest discussion focusing on our collective struggles with various mental health issues & experiences, featuring Come Back Daily co-founder, Steven Phan.





For more information, or to RSVP to the events, please visit www.comebackdaily.co.





About Come Back Daily

Come Back Daily is a community-driven educational and experiential cannabidiol (CBD) hub, with locations in Harlem and Tribeca, dedicated to breaking a century of stigma. Come Back Daily is a first of its kind that allows people to try products in-store, learn through educational sessions lead by influencers and experience CBD in a variety of ways, including yoga, meditation, and massage.





