INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Deadlines – BA, SCOR, MWA and ZGNX

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that shareholder class action lawsuits have been filed against The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) and Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX). Additional information about these shareholder lawsuits, including important deadlines and how to participate in the actions, may be found below.



The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against The Boeing Company ("Boeing") on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between January 8, 2019 and March 21, 2019 (the "Class Period").

For additional information, or to learn how to participate in this action, please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/boeing/ .

According to the complaint, on October 29, 2018, shortly after takeoff, Lion Air Flight 610 (a Boeing 737 MAX jet) crashed, killing all aboard. Less than six months later, on March 10, 2019, and again shortly after takeoff, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 (also a Boeing 737 MAX jet) crashed, killing all aboard. As news of the crashes unfolded, investigations into their causes, worldwide grounding of 737 MAX airplanes, Federal criminal and other investigations, and order cancellations soon followed, the price of Boeing shares plummeted from their high of about $440 during the Class Period to about $372 on March 21, 2019, damaging investors.

The complaint alleges that the defendants "effectively put profitability and growth ahead of airplane safety and honesty," and "misled investors about the sustainability of Boeing's core operation – its Commercial Airplanes segment – by touting its growth prospects and profitability, raising guidance, and maintaining that the Boeing 737 MAX was the safest airplane to fly the skies." At the same time, the defendants were "concealing the full extent of safety problems caused by the placement of larger engines on the 737 MAX that changed the handling characteristics of the 737 MAX from previous models."

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Boeing investors may, no later than June 10, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against comScore, Inc. ("comScore") on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between November 8, 2018 and March 29, 2019 (the "Class Period").

For additional information, or to learn how to participate in this action, please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/comscore/ .

According to the complaint, on March 31, 2019, comScore announced the resignations of its Chief Executive Officer and President – both of whom had been appointed to their positions less than one year earlier. The Company also disclosed that it expected first quarter 2019 revenue to be between $100 million and $104 million – falling short of analysts' estimates of approximately $106 million in revenue. Following this news, shares of the Company's stock fell $6.01 per share, or nearly 30% in value, to close on April 1, 2019 at $14.24 per share.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: comScore investors may, no later than June 10, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Mueller Water Products, Inc. ("Mueller") on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between May 9, 2016 and August 6, 2018 (the "Class Period").

For additional information, or to learn how to participate in this action, please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/mueller/ .

According to the complaint, on April 27, 2017, in connection with its second quarter 2017 financial results, the Company disclosed that certain of radio products produced between 2011 and 2014 had been failing prematurely, resulting in a $9.8 million warranty charge. Following this news, shares of the Company's stock fell $1.43 per share, or over 11% in value, to close on April 28, 2017 at $11.25 per share.

Then, on August 6, 2018, in connection with its third quarter 2018 financial results, the Company reported a $14.1 million warranty charge. Following this news, shares of the Company's stock fell $0.75 per share, or 6% in value, to close on August 7, 2018 at $11.58 per share.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Mueller investors may, no later than June 10, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Zogenix, Inc. ("Zogenix") on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between February 6, 2019 and April 8, 2019 (the "Class Period").

For additional information, or to learn how to participate in this action, please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/zogenix-inc/ .

According to the complaint, Zogenix's lead product candidate is ZX008 ("FINTEPLA"), a low-dose fenfluramine that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. On February 6, 2019, Zogenix announced the submission of its New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for FINTEPLA.

On April 8, 2019, Zogenix announced that it had received a Refusal To File ("RTF") letter from the FDA stating that the Company's NDA for FINTEPLA was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review. Zogenix further disclosed that "the FDA determined that the NDA … was not sufficiently completed to permit a substantive review…. [F]irst, certain non-clinical studies were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of fenfluramine; and, second, the application contained an incorrect version of a clinical dataset, which prevented the completion of the review process that is necessary to support the filing of the NDA." On this news, Zogenix's stock price fell $11.89 per share, or nearly 23%, to close at $39.96 per share on April 9, 2019.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Zogenix investors may, no later than June 11, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC at (888) 715 – 1740 for additional information about these actions and/or to discuss their important legal rights and options with respect to these actions.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT: