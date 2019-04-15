Organic Flower Signs LOI to Acquire Vertically Integrated, Farm-to-Face CBD Topicals/Cosmetics Manufacturing Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Flower Investments Group Inc. (CSE:SOW)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC:QILFF) ("Organic Flower" or "OFIG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI"), dated April 12, 2019, to acquire 100 per cent of the issued and outstanding common voting shares (the "Shares") of Canutra Naturals Ltd. ("Canutra").



CANUTRA NATURALS LTD.

Canutra Naturals Ltd. is a Canadian cannabidiol ("CBD") cosmetics/topicals manufacturing company, equipped with a vertically integrated, farm-to-face model. Directly and through trade partners, Canutra cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and markets its premium skincare, cosmetics and cannabinoid product lines from its flagship facility in Kent County, New Brunswick. Canutra is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the consumer population through the research, development and streamlined delivery of revolutionary cannabis/CBD products and technologies.

Canutra has developed a suite of trusted consumer brands, including Whole Hemp Health, a Canadian all-natural, hand-made skincare line; formulated with organic hemp seed oil. Canutra markets its Whole Hemp Health product line by way of brick-and-mortar retail outlets, Amazon Prime, as well as direct-to-consumer; through Canutra's integrated Shopify e-commerce platform; www.wholehemphealth.ca .

Organic hemp seed oil is gaining significant adoption within the personal care and cosmetics marketplace, due to its nutrient groupings, essential fatty acids and optimal omega three and six profiles; resulting in ideal configurations for sustainable skincare. According to the Research and Markets, the global hemp oil market accounted for US$81 million in 2017 and is expected to approach US$1.2 billion by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 35.8%.1

CULTIVATION LICENSES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Canutra's wholly owned subsidiary Canutra Farms, owns and operates 76 acres of un-zoned agricultural land with 1,000 feet of river frontage in Kent County, New Brunswick. Canutra Farms was formerly a federally owned farm and research facility and is equipped with over 17,500 square feet of commercial-grade facilities and 12 separate structures. Canutra Farms was granted an industrial hemp license for its New Brunswick land parcel in 2017.

Canutra was also awarded a cannabis research license by Health Canada in 2018. In addition, Canutra boasts a research and development partnership with the Université de Moncton ("UM"). Canutra will collaborate with UM to augment its portfolio of intellectual property ("IP") including:

Optimized cannabis/hemp cultivation techniques;

Extraction methodologies;

Cultivar development;

Inoculation formulations; and,

Proprietary cannabinoid profiles for future skincare product lines.

ACMPR

Canutra is in the process of assembling its application to Health Canada for licensed cultivator, processor, and distributor status. Canutra Farms benefits from having no zoning and is therefore a ready-to-build site for further expansion, with the capacity for more than 1,000,000 square feet of licensed cannabis facilities. Concurrently, Canutra is working to expand upon its hemp license and cannabis research license programs.

SCALABLE TURNKEY MANUFACTURING

Canutra's products are strategically manufactured in the same county as Canutra farms, affording Canutra the ability to swiftly expand the breadth of its product line from its current seven stock keeping units ("SKUs") to more than 40 SKUs. This turnkey manufacturing infrastructure positions Canutra to expeditiously capitalize on current and future market trends in the rapidly expanding cannabis consumer products space. Canutra is finalizing the development phase of a suite of innovative SKUs including:

Therapeutic relief balms;

CBD-infused pain relief creams and roll-ons;

Organic cosmetics with anti-aging properties;

Shampoos and conditioners; and,

Sunscreens;

Joel Dumaresq, Chief Executive Officer and a Director or Organic Flower stated: "Canutra's robust product offering is situated at the nexus of the US$130 billion2 global cosmetics/skincare market, and the burgeoning North American cannabinoid market. The North American cannabis industry is forecasted to grow to US$19 billion3 by 2020 and Canutra is tactically positioned to capture signature market share.

It is understood that Canadian regulations for CBD in topical format will be formalized in 2020. At that time Canutra will be positioned to launch its Rx line of CBD infused Whole Hemp Health and other CBD infused topicals, alongside its established product lines".

THE CANUTRA TEAM

Canutra is equipped with the human capital and industry expertise necessary to effectively scale its manufacturing and distribution operations, while continuing to architect innovative cannabinoid-infused SKUs. The Canutra team includes:

Dr. Paul Hornby, PHD (Biochemistry): Internationally recognized authority on cannabis with over nine years experience with BC Cancer Research;

Luc Beaulieu, Engineering & Sciences Leader: Industrial Engineer and standardized systematic operations expert. Luc's team is leading the path with Canutra's work in topical nano-delivery systems to develop skincare formulated with CBD at higher bioavailability levels;

Asghar Khan, Canutra's Interim Vice President of Finance: Former CFO and Regional Head of Strategy and Business Development of PepsiCo in South East Asia;

Norris Phillippe, MBA, Vice President of Corporate Development: Over 20 years experience in senior logistics, operations, and technology roles;

Lucas Russell, Vice President, Product Development and Operations: An experienced sales leader with a banking and finance background. Lucas oversaw the development of the Whole Hemp Health Brand; and,

Tony Harris, Chairman and CEO: Renowned Vancouver Island businessman with a diverse portfolio and experience base. Tony is an award-winning automotive dealer, real estate developer and Vancouver Island Top 20 Under 40 Award recipient in 2018. Mr. Harris an active philanthropist, community builder, former BC Liberal MLA candidate and a Director of the Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation.

