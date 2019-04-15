International Cannabis Appoints David Shpilt as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICC International Cannabis Corp. (CSE:WRLD)(FWB: 8K51)(OTC:WLDCF) ("ICC" or "International Cannabis" the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective immediately, Mr. David Shpilt will join the Company as Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Shpilt, an early-mover in the cannabis space, has pioneered novel and first-of-their-kind solutions across various strata - from seed to sale to patient care. The results of these activities, some of which are highlighted below, have manifested into a breadth and depth of knowledge, as well as a rolodex in the cannabis industry that will serve ICC tremendously as the Company moves forward.



Highlights of Mr. Shpilt's successful businesses, monetizations and exits in the cannabis sector over the last half-decade include:

Founding of over 12 patient clinics across Canada, with over 100,000 cannabis prescriptions filled to meet the needs of Canadians;

Building of several contract manufacturing and white label facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe, providing best of breed THC and CBD products derived from both cannabis and industrial hemp;

Creation of genetics libraries which confront and prosecute a wide variety of maladies, and branding of selfsame into recognized product lines, including two of the top eight rated strains on Lift & Co.;

Early stage application for and the subsequent granting of multiple commercial licenses under Health Canada's Federal framework for licensed production (Cannabis Act, ACMPR and MMPR); and,

Development of premium targeted brands for Licensed Producers ("LPs"), including the industry's first three white label cannabis product lines; two of which were developed specifically to aid Canadian Military Veterans suffering from PTSD, chronic pain and other diagnosed medical conditions.

Eugene Beukman, outgoing CEO, who will remain a director of ICC stated: "After an extensive recruitment process, the Company is extremely pleased and fortunate to be able to bring David aboard.



ICC is now transitioning into operations and is in a position to take advantage of the perspicacity that now finds the Company in a poll position versus peers, from seed to sale, right across Europe.



David's hands-on abilities operationally, his knowledge of all spheres of the cannabis space, his clear ability to execute and his entrepreneurial nature, along with a demonstrated capacity to lead and delegate in dynamic and growing organizations represent the skill-sets that ICC needs as it moves towards production and sales".



David Shpilt commented, "ICC is well positioned to capture the next wave of alpha in the Cannabis industry, by way of its virtuous global cannabis ecosystem. This is an extraordinary inflection point in the world of cannabis, not only in Canada but also in countries around the globe. Positive shifts in the regulatory landscape continue to complement how cannabis can enrich the lives of both consumers and patients, whether medical, recreational, or cultural. Together with International Cannabis, I look forward to the continued enhancement of excellence in cannabis, lifestyle, healthcare, and design".



As International Cannabis continues to execute on its strategic growth plan, including the acquisition of established global cannabis entities, David will architect the Company's supply chains, further defining ICC as the industry's premier international cannabis company.



David will also champion the continued development of post sale systems designed to facilitate critical after-market care for clients and patients, including but not limited to the Company's existing Buywell and Evergreen initiatives.



International Cannabis plans to leverage its developing portfolio of brands as well as its robust distribution network of over 39,000 European pharmacies to maximize margins and profitability by marketing and selling CBD products derived from its Swiss, German, Serbian and Croatian industrial hemp inventories, as well as its forecasted 2019 cannabis production from its key licenses in the EU.



David will also oversee the integration of a highly experienced European operations team, with extensive upstream, midstream, logistics, construction and downstream distribution capabilities. These experienced cross-functional teams, a healthy treasury, as well as the most robust license and asset portfolio in the industry equips International Cannabis with the necessary framework to effectively promote the global consumer's THC/CBD experience.

