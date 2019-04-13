SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. - HSDT

NEW YORK, April 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ("Helius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HSDT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Helius and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 10, 2019, Helius disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had declined the Company's request for De Novo classification and clearance of its Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator device. The FDA stated that it lacked sufficient data to determine the relative contributions of the device and physical therapy in clinical studies. On this news, Helius's stock price fell $44.11 per share, or 66.18%, to close at $2.10 per share on April 10, 2019, damaging investors.

