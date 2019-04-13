SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of comScore, Inc. - SCOR

NEW YORK, April 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of comScore, Inc. ("comScore" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SCOR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether comScore and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 31, 2019, comScore announced the resignations of its Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Wiener, and President, Sarah Hofstetter, both of whom had served in their positions for less than one year. comScore also stated that it expected first quarter 2019 revenue in the range of $100 million to $104 million, falling short of analysts' estimates of approximately $106 million in revenue.

On this news, comScore's stock price fell $6.01 per share, or 29.68%, to close at $14.24 per share on April 1, 2019.

