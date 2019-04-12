ORION GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Orion Group Holdings, Inc. – ORN

NEW ORLEANS, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 10, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN), if they purchased the Company's securities between securities between March 13, 2018 and March 26, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Orion and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-orn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 10, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

Orion and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 26, 2019, the Company disclosed a 4Q 2018 net loss of $94.4 million due to certain non-cash charges, including a goodwill impairment charge of $69.5 million. On this news, the price of Orion's shares fell, injuring investors.

The case is Heck v. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., 4:19-cv-01337.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163