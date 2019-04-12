BOEING SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company - BA

NEW ORLEANS, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 10, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), if they purchased the Company's securities between January 8, 2019 and March 21, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.



If you purchased securities of Boeing and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ba/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 10, 2019 .

Boeing and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 29, 2018 a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet operated by an Indonesian airline crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all passengers and crew, followed by the crash of another Max 8, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, on March 10, 2019. Subsequently, 737 Max jets were grounded worldwide and a series of news reports highlighting a potential lack of proper safety measures by the Company caused the Company's stock to plummet.

The case is Seeks v. The Boeing Company, 19-cv-02394.

