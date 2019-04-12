Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) and Encourages ZGNX Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) securities between February 6, 2019 and April 8, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 11, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zogenix's NDA for FINTEPLA contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset; (2) consequently, Zogenix's NDA for FINTEPLA was unlikely to gain FDA approval; and (3) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Zogenix lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/zgnx/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

