SmartFinancial Sets First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (NASDAQ:SMBK), announces details for the release of its results for the First Quarter of 2019.



SmartFinancial plans to issue its earnings release for the first quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, and will host a conference call on Thursday, April 25, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 2152022. A replay of the conference call will be available through April 25, 2020, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10130759.

Conference call materials (earnings release & conference call presentation will be published on the company's webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile , 9:00 am ET prior to the morning of the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 29 branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank's success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com .

Investor Contacts

Billy Carroll

President and Chief Executive Officer

SmartFinancial, Inc.

Email: billy.carroll@smartbank.com

Phone: 865.868.0613

Ron Gorczynski

Executive Vice President

Chief Administrative Officer

SmartFinancial, Inc.

Email: ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com

Phone: 865.437.5724

Media Contact

Kelley Fowler

Senior Vice President

Public Relations/Marketing

SmartFinancial, Inc.

Email: kelley.fowler@smartbank.com

Phone: 865.868.0611