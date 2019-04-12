Woodbridge International Welcomes New Partner Kyle Richard

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International is pleased to announce that Kyle Richard has been named Managing Director/Partner - Underwriting. Kyle has served as the Director of Underwriting since May 2017 and has been instrumental in building Woodbridge's internal underwriting department into one of the best in the country - one with a record of continuous integrity.



The announcement comes as Woodbridge continues to ramp up its capacity to serve the company's rapidly expanding client portfolio.

In his new capacity, Mr. Richard will also assume the role of CFO, in addition to overseeing the underwriting strategy for all clients brought to market. Kyle will continue to build Woodbridge's presence as a market leader while also working to expand Woodbridge's business on a national basis.

"This promotion reflects our confidence in Kyle's judgment and underwriting skills," said Robert Koenig, CEO. "His work in complex transactions has reflected superior skill and dedication. We look forward to his continued success."

The firm's expansion over the past two years and growing number of assignments have created the need to add another professional to the senior management team.

"Kyle is a proven leader with an outstanding vision for our underwriting department," said Koenig. "He will undoubtedly continue his remarkable history of delivering seamless client service, creating process efficiencies, spearheading new offerings, and enhancing our world-class underwriting model. His experience and reputation as an innovator will serve him well."

Woodbridge International's ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

Contact:

Marni Connelly, Managing Director

203-389-8400 ext. 207

mconnelly@woodbridgegrp.com