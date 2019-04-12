AMAG Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Members to Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) today announced the election of two new members to its Board of Directors—Anne Phillips, M.D., senior vice president, clinical development, medical and regulatory affairs for Novo Nordisk, Inc. and Kathrine O'Brien, former vice president and general manager, skin and marketing services for Unilever PLC. In addition, after serving on AMAG's board for nearly 10 years, Lesley Russell, M.D. will not be a nominee for election at the Company's 2019 annual meeting of stockholders.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Phillips and Ms. O'Brien to AMAG's board," said Gino Santini, chairman of the board of AMAG. "As AMAG continues to invest and focus on the development and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs, the deep experience and expertise that Dr. Phillips and Ms. O'Brien each bring will be invaluable to AMAG. On behalf of the board, we also want to thank Dr. Russell for her valuable perspective and support as the company transforms its focus on more development stage opportunities."

Dr. Phillips' extensive clinical development background and Ms. O'Brien's broad direct-to-consumer digital marketing experience will help to support and guide AMAG's growing pipeline and its commercialized women's health products.

Dr. Phillips brings more than 25 years of drug development, clinical operations, medical and regulatory experience to the AMAG board. In her current role at Novo Nordisk, Dr. Phillips is responsible for the clinical development of the Novo Nordisk portfolio of compounds, including product lifecycle initiatives. She is also a director on the board of Trevana, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN). Dr. Phillips is a Fellow of The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, and earned a medical degree from the University of Toronto and received a Bachelor of Sciences from the University of Western Ontario.

Ms. O'Brien is an experienced consumer marketing executive with a focus on women's personal care products. She joins the board with a deep understanding and knowledge of consumer and digital engagement. In her most recent role at Unilever, Ms. O'Brien initiated, implemented and led direct-to-consumer digital marketing strategies for the skin care business. She is also a director on the board of Tabala Rasa Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC). Ms. O'Brien holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Boston College and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.

About AMAG

AMAG is a pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging its development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas, including women's health. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com .

